Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5.3% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fastenal by 499.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

