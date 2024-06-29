Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Progressive Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PGR stock opened at $207.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.