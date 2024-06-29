Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $207.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

