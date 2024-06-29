Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.