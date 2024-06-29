Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $51.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,948.34 or 0.99998894 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076571 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

