QUASA Tops 1-Day Volume of $218.20 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,991.71 and $218.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.78 or 1.00092935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00076172 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019841 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,126.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

