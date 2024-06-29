R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $136.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

