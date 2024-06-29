Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RAIFY remained flat at $4.49 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Increases Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This is a boost from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Featured Stories

