Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.44). 31,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 107,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.41).

Ramsdens Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The firm has a market cap of £62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.51.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.