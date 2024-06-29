Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
