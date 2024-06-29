REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,268. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

