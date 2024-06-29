Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

RGS stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

