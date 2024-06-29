Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

