Reliance Global Group Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NASDAQ:RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-17 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.
Reliance Global Group Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RELI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,049.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Global Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.