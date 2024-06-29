Reliance Global Group Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NASDAQ:RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-17 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,049.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RELI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

