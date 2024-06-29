Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

