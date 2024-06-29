Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.39. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

