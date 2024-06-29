Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 3.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 45.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $101,313,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Linde stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.81. 2,470,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day moving average is $433.86.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.