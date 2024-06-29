Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.60. 3,118,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

