Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 7,191,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

