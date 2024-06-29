Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.