Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 29th (ADUS, APD, BELFB, EPC, ERJ, FBIO, FC, GENC, IQV, IT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, June 29th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

