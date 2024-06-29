Reviewing Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.49 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Evergy $5.51 billion 2.21 $731.30 million $3.09 17.14

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Evergy 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alternus Clean Energy and Evergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Evergy has a consensus target price of $57.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Evergy 12.84% 8.32% 2.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evergy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

