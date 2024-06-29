River Street Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,675. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

