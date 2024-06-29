Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.