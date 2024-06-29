Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.75. 35,659,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 42,293,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.