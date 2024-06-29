Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.77.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,618,091 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

