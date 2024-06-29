Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.