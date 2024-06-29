Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 13.9% Higher

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 12,977,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 2,245,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

