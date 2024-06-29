Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,861,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IXN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 211,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,596. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.