Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company owned 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 73,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

SEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,254. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

