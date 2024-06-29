Romano Brothers AND Company Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,702. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.