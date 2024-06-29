Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $216,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in GSK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

