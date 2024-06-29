Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 771,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $157.38. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

