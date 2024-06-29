Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 670 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.7% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 3,926,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

