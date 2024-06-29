Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 700 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.57%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

