Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.32 and a 200-day moving average of $387.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.