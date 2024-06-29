Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $791,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,498,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,707,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,180,086 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

