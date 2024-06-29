Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

RCL stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

