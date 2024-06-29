Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$36.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.66.
Rubis Company Profile
