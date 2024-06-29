Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
RYHTY stock remained flat at $11.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.
About Ryman Healthcare
