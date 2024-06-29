Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

RYHTY stock remained flat at $11.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

About Ryman Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.