S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1264 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

