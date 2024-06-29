S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $262.14. The company had a trading volume of 784,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average is $258.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

