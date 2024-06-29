Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $807.60

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 807.60 ($10.24) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.77). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 782 ($9.92), with a volume of 330,388 shares changing hands.

Safestore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 824.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 807.41.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,370.79%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

