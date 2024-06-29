Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of SAPMY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

