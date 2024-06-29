Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of SAPMY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
About Saipem
