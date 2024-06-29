SALT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.11 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $17.11 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.99 or 1.00002136 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00076304 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02027357 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,985.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.