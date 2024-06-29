Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.95

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 53961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research note on Sunday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

