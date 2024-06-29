Sapphire Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $386.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.07 or 0.05542409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00045547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,800,770,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,187,774 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

