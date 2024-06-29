Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 2,060 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 1,598,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

