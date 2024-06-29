Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 3,124 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.71. 2,404,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,420. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

