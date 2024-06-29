Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 3.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $73,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average of $277.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $210.65 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

