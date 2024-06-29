Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

